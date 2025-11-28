Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Up 11.6% - Here's Why

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 17.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

