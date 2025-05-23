Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.67 and last traded at $109.52. 11,503,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,466,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

