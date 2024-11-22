AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 0.7% - Here's What Happened

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 24,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 141,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. AdvanSix's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AdvanSix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 48.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,385 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

