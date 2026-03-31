Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.9750 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 9,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Advantage Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

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