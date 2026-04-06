Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.00. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $7.3365, with a volume of 6,666 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAVVF has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

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