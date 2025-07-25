Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 7% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 314,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 611,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $517.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 23,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,909.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,342,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,664,738.44. The trade was a 1.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 176,631 shares of company stock valued at $217,016 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.



