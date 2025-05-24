Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advantest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of Advantest stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 73,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,887. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.44. Advantest has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

