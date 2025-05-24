Free Trial
→ AI Meltdown Imminent: Dump These Stocks Now! (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2025
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advantest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of Advantest stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 73,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,887. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.44. Advantest has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advantest Right Now?

Before you consider Advantest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advantest wasn't on the list.

While Advantest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Today: Your Guide to Smarter Options Trades Cover
Free Today: Your Guide to Smarter Options Trades

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines