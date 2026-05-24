AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $67,553,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $54,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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