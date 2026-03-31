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Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Aecon Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James raised its price target on Aecon to C$44.00 (from C$41.00) and maintained a "market perform" rating, implying roughly a 5.1% upside from the current price.
  • Several other brokers also lifted targets — including Canaccord and TD — leaving a consensus rating of "Hold" with an average price target of C$43.58 (four Buys, six Holds).
  • Aecon shares traded around C$41.87 with 50-/200-day SMAs of C$38.21/C$31.61, a market cap of C$2.68B, a high P/E of 182 and slim net margin (0.28%); the most recent quarter showed C$0.52 EPS on C$1.54B revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$40.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$43.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Price Performance

ARE stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.87. 239,855 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$44.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.04, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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