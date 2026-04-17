Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Fariba Danesh Sells 8,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Fariba Danesh sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $661,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,006.09. This represents a 37.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariba Danesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Fariba Danesh sold 3,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $245,175.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Fariba Danesh sold 7,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $500,430.00.

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Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Aehr Test Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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