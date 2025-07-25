Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 5,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,797.50. The trade was a 39.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 916,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,920. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 439,714 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 99.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

