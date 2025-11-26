Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 445,109 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 445,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,488,159.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,110,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,599,584.42. This represents a 2.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.71. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of NextDecade from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of NextDecade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company's stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company's stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

