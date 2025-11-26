Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 285,502 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 285,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,396,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,331,028.20. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $1,042,094.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81.

Get NextDecade alerts: Sign Up

NextDecade Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,454,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.71. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEXT. Zacks Research raised shares of NextDecade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen lowered NextDecade from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 520.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $8,147,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $7,780,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $4,935,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 790,009 shares of the company's stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 639,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company's stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextDecade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextDecade wasn't on the list.

While NextDecade currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here