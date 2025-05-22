AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerSale has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

AerSale Price Performance

ASLE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 70,679 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,375. The company has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 597.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. AerSale has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,427.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in AerSale by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company's stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

