AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 6,000 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR - Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 6,000 shares of AEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AEye Trading Up 51.9%

Shares of AEye stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 329,395,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,778. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.77. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AEye from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of AEye

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

