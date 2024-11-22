Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Sells $4,940,888.40 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 12,399,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised Affirm from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company's stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $30,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 44.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

