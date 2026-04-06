Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon Sells 770 Shares

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $11,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,959.68. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 20,900 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $312,246.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 19,500 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $292,110.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 2,320 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $34,614.40.

On Thursday, March 26th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 800 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 3,900 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $59,202.00.

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Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 197,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Afya Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Afya had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 433.0%. Afya's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Afya by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Afya from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Afya to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFYA

About Afya

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

Further Reading

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