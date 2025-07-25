Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 592,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 151,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company's stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

