AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MITT. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 62,118 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company's stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

