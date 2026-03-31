AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.7273.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in AGCO by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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