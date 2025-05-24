agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,158 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in agilon health by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in agilon health by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 243.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 355,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

