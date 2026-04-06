Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 3,141 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $109,024.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,980.58. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 1,068,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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