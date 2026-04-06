Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $113,224.02 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,434.59. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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