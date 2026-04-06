Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $113,848.80 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,848.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,411.26. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 163,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,696,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 195,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,279,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 447,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 185,798 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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