Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here