Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.31.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.73. 1,724,898 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $116.83 and a 1 year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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