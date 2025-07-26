Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

Norfolk Southern, Chubb, and Bloom Energy are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, distribution or support of agricultural goods—ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to farm‐equipment makers and food processors. Investing in these stocks lets investors participate in the performance of the global farm and food supply chain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 4,530,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,920. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $288.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day moving average of $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,676. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,423,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22.

