Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock's previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$24.58.

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Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.01. 1,701,234 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$23.72.

Air Canada News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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