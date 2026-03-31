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Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Air Canada logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies raised its price target on Air Canada to C$19.00 (from C$17.00), implying about a 5.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of C$24.58, while individual targets now range roughly C$17–28 after several recent upgrades and downgrades.
  • Shares traded near C$18.01 (market cap ~C$5.3B; P/E 9.68), and investors should watch company risks including a planned CEO retirement by end‑Q3 2026 and potential regulatory/reputational fallout from a recent accident.
  • Interested in Air Canada? Here are five stocks we like better.

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock's previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$24.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.01. 1,701,234 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$23.72.

Air Canada News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board signals orderly succession: Air Canada disclosed that CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by end‑of‑Q3 2026, will remain in charge during a comprehensive CEO search and will continue to serve on the Board — an outcome that reduces near‑term leadership disruption. Air Canada Board of Directors announces the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst mix: a fair‑value model was nudged slightly lower to CA$24.11 (from CA$24.36); Street targets remain split (roughly CA$22–27 on the bullish side and CA$17–23 from cautious analysts) as fuel and growth assumptions are re‑priced. Watch fuel costs and capacity guidance for direction. How The Air Canada TSX: AC Story Is Shifting With Fuel Costs And Growth Concerns
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage & watchlist mentions: Air Canada appeared in sector roundups and "stocks to watch" recaps, keeping it on traders' radars but without new operational data. These items tend to boost short‑term attention/volatility rather than change fundamentals. Auto & Transport Roundup: Market Talk
  • Negative Sentiment: Reputational concerns from leadership coverage: a recent piece criticized the ousted CEO for language and crisis‑management failures — negative PR that can amplify investor worries about corporate governance and crisis handling. Ousted Air Canada CEO failed to speak French—and forgot the basics of crisis leadership
  • Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk from recent accident: the company's annual meeting/proxy filing includes condolences for victims of the AC8646 accident — this ongoing incident could bring regulatory, legal, insurance and reputational fallout that investors should monitor. Air Canada 2026 annual meeting and proxy circular

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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Analyst Recommendations for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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