Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$24.58.

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Air Canada Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,885. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.69 and a 52-week high of C$23.72.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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