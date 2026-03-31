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Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Air Canada logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets cut its price target to C$26 (from C$27), which the report says implies about a 44.36% upside from the stock's recent mid‑day price of roughly C$18.01.
  • Analysts are mixed with a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target of C$24.58; six analysts rate Air Canada a Buy, five a Hold and one a Sell, with notable recent moves including Scotiabank downgrading to Hold (C$21) and Stifel raising its target to C$28 (Buy).
  • Board guidance signals an orderly leadership transition — CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by end‑of‑Q3 2026 — but the company faces reputational and operational risk from negative leadership coverage and the ongoing fallout from the AC8646 accident.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Air Canada.

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$24.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,885. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.69 and a 52-week high of C$23.72.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board signals orderly succession: Air Canada disclosed that CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by end‑of‑Q3 2026, will remain in charge during a comprehensive CEO search and will continue to serve on the Board — an outcome that reduces near‑term leadership disruption. Air Canada Board of Directors announces the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst mix: a fair‑value model was nudged slightly lower to CA$24.11 (from CA$24.36); Street targets remain split (roughly CA$22–27 on the bullish side and CA$17–23 from cautious analysts) as fuel and growth assumptions are re‑priced. Watch fuel costs and capacity guidance for direction. How The Air Canada TSX: AC Story Is Shifting With Fuel Costs And Growth Concerns
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage & watchlist mentions: Air Canada appeared in sector roundups and "stocks to watch" recaps, keeping it on traders' radars but without new operational data. These items tend to boost short‑term attention/volatility rather than change fundamentals. Auto & Transport Roundup: Market Talk
  • Negative Sentiment: Reputational concerns from leadership coverage: a recent piece criticized the ousted CEO for language and crisis‑management failures — negative PR that can amplify investor worries about corporate governance and crisis handling. Ousted Air Canada CEO failed to speak French—and forgot the basics of crisis leadership
  • Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk from recent accident: the company's annual meeting/proxy filing includes condolences for victims of the AC8646 accident — this ongoing incident could bring regulatory, legal, insurance and reputational fallout that investors should monitor. Air Canada 2026 annual meeting and proxy circular

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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Analyst Recommendations for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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