Air Lease (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $1,927,224.00 in Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL - Get Free Report) EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,064,905.70. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,057,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease's payout ratio is 10.20%.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 75.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Air Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Air Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

