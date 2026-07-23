Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to announce earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $3.2020 billion for the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%

APD stock opened at $297.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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