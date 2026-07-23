Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.81 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $314.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $289.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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