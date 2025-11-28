Free Trial
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Airbus logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 1,861,053 shares traded mid-day (a 247% jump from the prior session) while the stock last traded at $57.75, down roughly 2% from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall — the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” (five Buy vs. four Hold), with notable recent actions including Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with a Buy and UBS upgrading to Buy.
  • Recent results beat estimates: Q3 EPS was $0.41 vs. $0.36 expected and revenue was $20.79B vs. $17.12B, with a 6.97% net margin and 23.52% return on equity.
Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,861,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session's volume of 535,812 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $58.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Airbus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

