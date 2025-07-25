Airline Stocks To Follow Today - July 25th

American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, Southwest Airlines, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Ryanair are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transport services. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders a proportional ownership stake in an airline’s assets and earnings, with share prices influenced by factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,053,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,768,027. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,436,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,495,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,220,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,803. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryanair has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $62.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

