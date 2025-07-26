Airline Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

RTX, American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Transdigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating passenger and cargo air transportation services. By buying these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in airlines and participate in their profits and losses. Their share prices tend to be sensitive to factors like fuel costs, travel demand, regulation and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 4,727,235 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,235. RTX has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 63,386,811 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,494,860. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,595,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,343,720. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,998,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 6,810,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE TDG traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,606.09. The company had a trading volume of 200,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,489.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,395.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,615.35.

