AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
AirSculpt Technologies logo with Business Services background

Key Points

  • AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 1st, with analysts predicting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $45.59 million.
  • The stock price rose 2.9% to $6.47, while trading volumes were lower than average, indicating potential volatility.
  • Institutional investors own 91.54% of AirSculpt Technologies, with Invesco Ltd. recently acquiring a new stake valued at approximately $56,000.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AirSculpt Technologies.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

AIRS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 540,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Earnings History for AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

