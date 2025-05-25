Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.26.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $924,293.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

