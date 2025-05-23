Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.10. 773,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 949,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 1,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $48,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,630.28. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 91,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $4,086,077.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,836,077.75. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,294 over the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company's stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 583,486 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akero Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akero Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Akero Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here