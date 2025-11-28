Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Trading Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.43. 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Featured Stories

