Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Trading Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Akso Health Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 5.3% to $1.43 on Friday (intraday low $1.57) with only 319 shares traded — a 99% decline from average volume, signaling extremely thin liquidity.
  • Weiss Ratings reissued a Sell (D-) rating and MarketBeat shows a consensus Sell, indicating analyst caution toward the stock.
  • Akso operates the Xiaobai Maimai social e‑commerce app in China, and the stock is trading below both its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $1.63, implying recent weakness.
Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.43. 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on AHG

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Featured Stories

