Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 2,049,335 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,601. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

