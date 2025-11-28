Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Shares of AGI stock traded up C$1.04 on Friday, reaching C$52.78. The company had a trading volume of 533,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,188. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business's 50-day moving average is C$46.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$52.81.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

