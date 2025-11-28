Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Alamos Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts assign Alamos Gold a consensus "Buy" rating (four Buy, two Strong Buy) with an average 1‑year price target of C$59.63, and several firms recently raised targets — notably CIBC to C$74 and Stifel to C$65.
  • Shares trade around C$52.78, near the one‑year high of C$52.81, giving a market cap of C$22.2B and a PE ratio of 41.23, implying a premium valuation.
  • In the latest quarter Alamos reported C$0.65 EPS on C$643.7M revenue with a ~19.9% net margin, and the company operates three North American mines with Young‑Davidson as the largest revenue contributor.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock traded up C$1.04 on Friday, reaching C$52.78. The company had a trading volume of 533,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,188. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business's 50-day moving average is C$46.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$52.81.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alamos Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines