Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI has been assigned a C$64.00 target price by Desjardins in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$59.63.

TSE AGI traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.75. 527,094 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,128. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.69 and a 52-week high of C$52.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

