Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Alamos Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins set a C$64.00 price target and a buy rating on Alamos Gold, implying about a 21.33% upside from the company's current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive with an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.63, while several firms have recently raised targets (notably CIBC to C$74.00).
  • AGI traded at C$52.75 (near its 52-week high of C$52.81) and has a market cap of C$22.19B; it last reported C$0.65 EPS on C$643.72M of revenue for the quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI has been assigned a C$64.00 target price by Desjardins in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

TSE AGI traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.75. 527,094 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,128. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.69 and a 52-week high of C$52.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alamos Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines