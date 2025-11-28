Free Trial
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Alamos Gold reached a new 52-week high of C$52.83 on Friday, last trading at C$52.75 on volume of about 538,892 shares.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Buy rating with an average target of C$59.63, and several firms have recently raised targets (e.g., Desjardins C$64, CIBC C$74, National Bank C$64).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap C$22.19 billion, trailing PE ~41.2, last quarter EPS C$0.65 with a net margin of ~19.9%, and technicals showing a 50-day MA of C$46.54 and 200-day MA of C$40.60.
Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$52.83 and last traded at C$52.75, with a volume of 538892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$59.63.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

