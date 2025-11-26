Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Alaska Power & Telephone logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share move: Alaska Power & Telephone traded down about 0.8% midday to $58.51 (low $58.50), with just 220 shares changing hands — a 53% decline from its average session volume.
  • Valuation & momentum: The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41, with 50- and 200-day moving averages near $57.91 and $58.17.
  • Business profile: Alaska Power & Telephone provides energy, telecommunications and broadband services to rural Alaskan communities, operating Energy and Telecom divisions and generating power via hydro and fossil fuels.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.51. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alaska Power & Telephone Right Now?

Before you consider Alaska Power & Telephone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Power & Telephone wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Power & Telephone currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines