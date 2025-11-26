Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Get APTL alerts: Sign Up

Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Down 0.8%

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. ( OTCMKTS:APTL Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.51. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alaska Power & Telephone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Power & Telephone wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Power & Telephone currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here