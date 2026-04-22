Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target points to a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Get Albemarle alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $198.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $215.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $2,012,654.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,995,808.68. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5,771.4% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Albemarle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albemarle wasn't on the list.

While Albemarle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here