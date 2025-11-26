Alex Thurman Sells 315 Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,301,240. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. 1,075,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,006. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $76,314,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,827,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $188,814,000 after buying an additional 609,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $141,365,000 after buying an additional 481,620 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $41,946,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 52.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $117,347,000 after buying an additional 390,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

