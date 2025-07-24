Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.232. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts: Sign Up

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.8%

ALEX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 579,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Alexander & Baldwin's payout ratio is 105.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company's stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company's simplification and monetization effort.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexander & Baldwin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexander & Baldwin wasn't on the list.

While Alexander & Baldwin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here