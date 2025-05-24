Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE, an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

