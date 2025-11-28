Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore ISI's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.43.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE, an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here