Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Evercore ISI cut its price target on Alexandria to $72 (from $74) but kept an "Outperform" rating, implying roughly a 33% upside from the stock's current level.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus is an average "Hold" with an average target of $76.43, while recent reports range from strong-sell downgrades to buy/outperform calls and targets between about $62 and $100.
  • Alexandria missed recent quarterly EPS ($2.22 vs. $2.31 expected) with revenue down year-over-year, set FY2025 guidance of 8.98–9.04 EPS, and its shares trade near $54, well below the 52-week high of $111.51.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore ISI's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE, an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

