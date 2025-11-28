Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 667647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Get AQN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here