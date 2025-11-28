Free Trial
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Algonquin Power & Utilities logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52‑week high reached — the stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last at C$8.55 on volume of 667,647 shares, trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (C$8.14 and C$7.99) with a market cap of C$6.57 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: several firms upgraded their ratings (one to "strong‑buy"), but the MarketBeat consensus is a Moderate Buy with a target price of C$6.38, which is below the current share price.
  • The company shows profitability and leverage concerns, reporting negative P/E, negative net margin and ROE, a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (~154%), and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.37) despite quarterly revenue of C$811.4M and EPS of C$0.09.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 667647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

